AL-backed panel sweeps DU registered graduate rep polls

All the 25 candidates from the Awami League (AL)-backed panel, Ganatantrik Oikya Parishad, won the election of registered graduate representative at Dhaka University (DU) Senate.



Chief Presiding Officer of the election and also Treasurer of the university announced the result at noon on Sunday.



15,202 out of 59,320 registered graduates of the university cast their votes in the election.



Prof Ashfak Hossain of the History Department of the university secured the first position with 11,976 votes.



Following the announcement of the result, the winners gathered in front of the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building and chanted various slogans on the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



They said that candidates, who believe in the ideals of Bangabandhu and also the sovereignty of the country, won the election.

They made a courtesy call on DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman at 4:00pm.



Later on, the winners placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi at 5:00pm.



