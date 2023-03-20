Note verbale sent to India on reported Teesta water diversion plan

The Foreign Ministry has sent a note verbale to India, seeking information about media reports which said that India has initiated a project to divert water from Teesta River.



"We sent the note verbale a couple of days ago to know the information about it," he said.



Responding to a question he said that the Ministry did not express concern over the issue, as it was sent to seek information.



On Thursday, the State Minister for water resources told the media that his Ministry would send a letter to India seeking information about the reported project taken by the neighbouring nation.



Commenting on the issue the Foreign Secretary said that the Ministry has no information on whether the letter was sent or not.



Replying to another question, the Foreign Secretary said that a group of officials from Myanmar is now engaged in the verification of Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar refugee camps.



"However, the repatriation of the refugees would not take place very soon as it required a series of processes," the Foreign Secretary said.



Moreover, Bangladesh needs to be convinced that a conducive environment is created for the repatriation in Rakhine, the homeland of the Rohingyas, he added.



The Foreign Secretary stated that Bangladesh has emphasised the verification process should follow certain methods.



For example, all the members of a family should be verified because if some of the members are not verified, then the other members of the same family would not agree to go back to their homes in Rakhine state, he explained.



He told the media earlier that the Myanmar authorities have shown a positive attitude towards the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees in recent times.



