Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:42 PM
Home Miscellaneous

RAB, a force of mass people’s trust: Kamal

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent


Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has become a force of mass people's trust.

"The RAB has become a symbol of trust and confidence for people in the country due to its unparallel success in curbing militancy, extortion, piracy, robbery and also crime," he said.

The Minister said this while addressing as special guest at a programme marking the 19th founding anniversary of elite anti-crime force at its headquarters in the city's Kurmitola.

Maintaining law and order is a precondition for development of a country, he said, adding that the RAB has been ensuring social security by stopping terrorism, extortion, robberies and frauds properly.



