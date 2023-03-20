

Dhaka experiences moderate rain



In the last 24 hours on Sunday, the maximum rainfall was 53mm in Nikli. Meanwhile, among the divisional cities, it was 11mm rainfall in Dhaka, 20mm in Sylhet, 13mm in Mymensingh and 1mm in Chattogram.



Apart from this, there was little rain in Barishal. However, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna did not see much rain, said the Meteorological Department.



The department also said that the western low pressure is extending over West Bengal and surrounding areas. Seasonal normal low pressure is located over South Bay of Bengal.



In the forecast for the next 24 hours, it was said that in some places of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and two or more places of Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, there may be rain or thunder with gusty winds temporarily. Also, there may be scattered hailstorms in some parts of the country.



As for temperature, day temperatures may drop slightly across the country and night temperatures may remain almost unchanged.



Meteorologist Omar Faruque said it has rained in many areas of the country on Sunday. "Some are mild and some are moderate. However, there may be heavy rain at some places during the night," he added.



According to the weather forecast, it had been raining from Sunday morning over most parts of the country including the Dhaka city. But it was not nonstop raining. The Department of Meteorology said it was raining intermittently in some places, light and moderate in some places. This may continue till March 22.In the last 24 hours on Sunday, the maximum rainfall was 53mm in Nikli. Meanwhile, among the divisional cities, it was 11mm rainfall in Dhaka, 20mm in Sylhet, 13mm in Mymensingh and 1mm in Chattogram.Apart from this, there was little rain in Barishal. However, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna did not see much rain, said the Meteorological Department.The department also said that the western low pressure is extending over West Bengal and surrounding areas. Seasonal normal low pressure is located over South Bay of Bengal.In the forecast for the next 24 hours, it was said that in some places of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and two or more places of Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, there may be rain or thunder with gusty winds temporarily. Also, there may be scattered hailstorms in some parts of the country.As for temperature, day temperatures may drop slightly across the country and night temperatures may remain almost unchanged.Meteorologist Omar Faruque said it has rained in many areas of the country on Sunday. "Some are mild and some are moderate. However, there may be heavy rain at some places during the night," he added.