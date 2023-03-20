Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Personal retail account holders’ bank charges waived

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Sunday directed banks not to charge different fees and commissions from micro and small personal retail account holders.

In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued letters to all the Chief Executive Officers or Managing Directors of scheduled commercial banks.

The master circular states that aiming to bring labour intensive micro/floating entrepreneurs, different terminal level service providers and social media based small entrepreneurs  into banking system the BB instructs the banks to waive the bank charges and fees.

It is an initiative to bring the personal retail account holders into digital payment ecosystems.

The new directive would be effective immediately and would continue until further notice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We won’t let AL hold conspiratorial poll: Fakhrul
Bangabandhu had legitimate right to proclaim independence: Quader
Dhaka experiences moderate rain
Personal retail account holders’ bank charges waived
Pro-BNP lawyers demand fresh polls, Minister, AG’s exit
Ensure stability for smooth development: PM to RAB
Over 127,000 likely to perform Hajj this year
No room to reduce Hajj airfare, says Biman MD


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft