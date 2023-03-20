Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pro-BNP lawyers demand fresh polls, Minister, AG’s exit

Pro-AL lawyers claim election was fair

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Pro-BNP lawyers on Sunday demanded resignation of Law Minister and Attorney General over police attack in Supreme Court and demanded fresh elections to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) while Pro-Awami League lawyers term the election as beautiful one.

Both the lawyers groups came up with the demand and comments two separate press briefing held at the Supreme Court premises on Sunday.

In a press briefing, pro-BNP lawyers demanded that a date be immediately set for fresh elections to the SCBA under an acceptable election subcommittee.

They also demanded resignation of Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin saying they are the ones who instructed police to attack the lawyers and journalists on March 15 during the SCBA elections.

The lawyers placed their demands at a press conference organised by pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel at the South Hall.

The panel's candidate for president, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, and secretary candidate Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal spoke at the press conference where they told media that there was no election on March 15 and 16 at SCBA and termed the elections on those days a farce.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We won’t let AL hold conspiratorial poll: Fakhrul
Bangabandhu had legitimate right to proclaim independence: Quader
Dhaka experiences moderate rain
Personal retail account holders’ bank charges waived
Pro-BNP lawyers demand fresh polls, Minister, AG’s exit
Ensure stability for smooth development: PM to RAB
Over 127,000 likely to perform Hajj this year
No room to reduce Hajj airfare, says Biman MD


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft