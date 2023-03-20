Pro-BNP lawyers demand fresh polls, Minister, AG’s exit

Pro-BNP lawyers on Sunday demanded resignation of Law Minister and Attorney General over police attack in Supreme Court and demanded fresh elections to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) while Pro-Awami League lawyers term the election as beautiful one.



Both the lawyers groups came up with the demand and comments two separate press briefing held at the Supreme Court premises on Sunday.



In a press briefing, pro-BNP lawyers demanded that a date be immediately set for fresh elections to the SCBA under an acceptable election subcommittee.



They also demanded resignation of Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin saying they are the ones who instructed police to attack the lawyers and journalists on March 15 during the SCBA elections.



The lawyers placed their demands at a press conference organised by pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel at the South Hall.



The panel's candidate for president, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, and secretary candidate Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal spoke at the press conference where they told media that there was no election on March 15 and 16 at SCBA and termed the elections on those days a farce.



