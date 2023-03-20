Video
Over 127,000 likely to perform Hajj this year

Flights begin May 21

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

The pre-Hajj flights for the Bangladeshi pilgrims will start from May 21 this year considering that this year's Hajj would be performed from Jun 26 to Jul 1, 2023.

This year, some 127,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims would perform Hajj, according to the quota allocated for Bangladesh. Of them, 63,599 pilgrims - 50 per cent of the total pilgrims - will travel to Saudi Arabia through Biman Bangladesh Airlines while the rests will fly through Saudi Arabian Airlines and NAS Air.

At a press conference held on Sunday at Biman Bangladesh Airlines conference room in Balaka Bhaban at Kurmitola in Dhaka, its Managing Director Shafiul Azim said that they have already completed preparation to operate the Hajj flights to be started from May 21 this year.

In the press conference, Shafiul Azim claimed that there's no scope of reducing the plane fare as the fare is too low considering the plane fare of India and Pakistan fixed for the Hajj flights.

"The plane fare fixed for the pilgrims is not too much. Rather, it's smaller amount than the plane fare of India and Pakistan fixed for the Hajj flights. All of the Hajj flights would be dedicated for the pilgrims. Besides, the price of dollar is too high than the previous years. So, there is no scope of reducing the fare," he added.

Regarding fixation of the plane fare, Shafiul Azim, also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biman, said that plane fare is only one of the 16 components usually considered in the Hajj package. Biman doesn't fix it. Biman usually proposes the fare. It's fixed by the ministries of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Religious Affairs and the Parliamentary Standing Committees on relevant ministries and other authorities.

"As Biman will carry passengers for one way during the Hajj flights, the fare cannot be reduced. It will not carry any passenger while returning after off-loading the pilgrims.

Some 160 pre-Hajj flights would be operated in accordance with the schedule they prepared with the approval of the Saudi authorities concern. The first flight would leave Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 3:45am on May 21 (the night after May 20). The flight would land at Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia at around 7:30am (local time) on May 21, the Biman MD said.

Shafiul Azim, also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biman, said the national flag carrier will operate 160 pre-Hajj flights and 152 post-Hajj (return) flights with its Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

Of the pre-Hajj flights, some 116 would land at Jeddah Airport and 20 at Madina Airport from Dhaka and six flights would land at Madina from Chattogram and two flights each at Jeddah and Madina from Sylhet Airport, he informed.


