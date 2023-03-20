Video
33 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on Hilsa fishing

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

CHANDPUR, Mar 19: River policearrested 28 fishermen on Saturday for violating a two-month govt ban on catching Hilsa in the Padma-Meghna river sanctuary area of Chandpur to increase the production of mother Hilsa and protect Jatka.

The arrested fishermen were from Haimchar and Sadar upazilas of Chandpur.

Among the arrested fishermen, 28 were sentenced to one month's imprisonment, said Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Chandpur River Police Station.

The mobile court fined and cautioned five minors and released them.

River police seized about 12,50,000 meters of current nets, 3 fishing boats, and 117 kg of 'Jatka' from the fishermen. The seized 117 kg of jatka were distributed among the local poor and orphans.

The government imposed a two-month ban on catching jatka to increase the production of hilsa in the Padma-Meghna sanctuary under Chandpur, Shariatpur, Lakshmipur, Barishal, and Bhola districts.

Seventy kilometers sanctuary of Meghna in Sadar, Haimchar, Matlab North, and Matlab South upazilas of the Chandpur district are also under restriction. Those who violate the ban are subjected to a maximum of two years imprisonment, a fine of Tk 5,000, or both.     UNB



