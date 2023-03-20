45th BCS preliminary exam to be held on May 15

The 45th BCS preliminary exam for recruitment to government jobs has been scheduled for May 15.



The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh, the Public Service Commission announced on Sunday.



Other details, including exam halls and seat allocations, will be published on the websites of the PSC (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd) later. bdnews24.com



