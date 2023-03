COX'S BAZAR, Mar 19: A Rohingya man was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants at Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila on Saturday.



The deceased, Hafez Mahabub, 27, was a resident of Moynarghona Rohingya camp's D-9 block. He was rushed to the camp's MSF Hospital and transferred to Ukhiya Hospital later where the doctors declared him dead. UNB