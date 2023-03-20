Govt to set up maternity hospitals in all districts: Zahid

The Health Ministry will set up 30-50 bed maternity hospitals, also known as mother-and-child hospitals in every district of the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.



"It will help reduce pregnancy-related complications and lessen the cost," he said while addressing an event marking National Children's Day at rhe National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine or NIPSOM.



He mentioned in his speech that hundreds of health centers in the country have already introduced 24-hour health care for pregnant mothers.



He said that the government initiative of setting up specialized cancer hospitals in eight divisional cities of the country is going in full swing.



He also urged to stop child labor and child marriage in his speech. UNB



