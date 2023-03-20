Unidentified man’s body found at DMCH

Police recovered the body of a man from the ambulance parking lot of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday.



The identity of the deceased, aged around 50, could not be ascertained immediately, Arif Newaz, sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbag police station, said they found the man lying unconscious opposite the emergency department, the doctors declared him dead around 3:30pm, the SI added. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added. UNB

