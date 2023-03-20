‘Hong Kong’ flu surges in India

Dear Sir



India is witnessing a surge in H3N2 influenza virus cases, a respiratory tract infection, over the weekend. In this year, till February 28, 955 H3N2 cases have been reported in the country.



H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is caused by an H3N2 strain of the influenza A virus, descended from H2N2 through antigenic shift.



The symptoms can be similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can includes persistent cough, headache, fever and sinus-related issues.



It is better to start taking precautionary measures to prevent the possible outbreak of viral infections. The Indian Council of Medical Research has urged people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.



However, we are still struggling to come back from the havoc of post-COVID period so it is high time to take precautionary measures to combat another one.



Samia Jahan Shefa

Student of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology,

Jashore University of Science and Technology