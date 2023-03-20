Traffic woes turn hideous before Ramadan

A photo published on the front-page of this daily on Saturday relating to the capital's traffic gridlock speaks volumes of how all steps taken to control the city's perennial traffic jam has manifestly failed , and also getting even worse by the hour. Moreover, the traffic dilemma is reportedly deteriorating with the Ramadan knocking at our door.



However, the traffic authorities has pointed finger on the sudden influx of seasonal traders in the city rushing from all across the country.



The capital bursting at the seams with nearly 20 million people now has less than 8 percent commutable roads compared to the minimum requirement of 25 percent for unimpeded smooth vehicular movement.



Disturbingly enough, out of the 8 percent roads most of the thoroughfares remain blocked due to chaotic car parking and illegal makeshift shops in utter violation of traffic rules. The traffic plight turns worst when thousands of privately owned vehicles paralyse the city roads just before and after Ifter hours as city dwellers indulge in a shopping spree throughout the holy month.



Nevertheless, rampant unplanned urbanisation coupled with unmanageable population boom in Dhaka only adds more to the chaotic public transport system in the city. In addition, unrepaired and damaged roads mainly because of several ongoing and completed mega-projects have not been properly restored and renovated.



With both city corporations digging different roads in the capital and illegal occupying of footpaths, roads are becoming narrower. And some 300,000 new private cars are reported to have joined the roads after 2020.



Most importantly, all-pervading inept and rash manual traffic management is another cause for prolong traffic congestions. This chaotic transport system has only resulted in messy commuting of both slow and fast moving vehicles at the same time.



There are, of course, other factors that exacerbate our traffic woes, such as people rampantly flouting traffic rules, jaywalking and rash driving. Some of the causes are also linked to administrative roots. All these problems could have been addressed had there been a sincere joint concerted effort.



With Dhaka becoming increasingly 'unliveable' by the minute, there is no excuse for repeated failures by the authorities concerned in terms of the city's traffic problems-and even less so, for their apathy towards how badly it is affecting the lives of our city dwellers.



Dhaka's traffic mess is not only causing untold public sufferings. In terms of national economy and public health, it is taking an incalculable toll. And this will not find a sustainable solution until and unless RAJUK, BRTC, and LGED work together formulate and implement a long term efficient traffic management plan. For the time being - the best our city, road and traffic authorities can do is to minimise traffic woes during The Ramadan.



