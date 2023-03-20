

We should focus on organic intelligent agriculture



The sustainability of food and agricultural systems across the world, as well as the livelihoods of countless family farmers, are presently under threat from serious challenges.These challenges include the depletion of natural resources, the negative effects of environmental deterioration (including desertification, drought, land degradation, water shortages, and biodiversity loss), an expanding global population, and the continued effects of climate change.The fundamental rights to adequate food and freedom from hunger are gravely threatened by these worldwide issues. Despite continued efforts, there are still 815 million people who are chronically malnourished, making hunger a persistent dilemma for humanity.



By 2050, there will be nine billion people on the planet, up from the current 7.7 billion, while at the same time, urbanization and climate change are displacing agricultural land. By 2050, according to the World Bank, food production must grow by 70% to make up the deficit. To feed the expanding global population and lessen the effects of climate change, sustainable agriculture is crucial.The World Bank estimates that up to 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions occur in agriculture today. Transportation, crop planting, harvesting, and processing, as well as the raising of livestock, are all ways that the agriculture infrastructure generates emissions. Not to mention pesticide, herbicide, and fertilizer-related water contamination.It is obvious that to feed a growing global population, agriculture must both lessen its environmental effect and boost production.



The significance of sustainable agriculture is at play here. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it refers to methods used to preserve and enhance soil fertility, safeguard the environment, and increase the Earth's natural resource base.Yet, the majority of this growth must come from family farmers who manage around 75% of all acreage and produce 80% of all food while frequently facing their own struggles with poverty and food insecurity. Agriculture and food production is at the heart of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda in order to fight poverty and hunger, address climate change, and protect natural reserves.According to this framework, innovation will be the main driver of changing farming techniques, rescuing agricultural producers from poverty, and supporting the world in attaining food security, sustainable farming, and sustainable development goals.



It is beneficial for one farmer to adopt sustainable farming, but it is much more beneficial if their neighbors follow this example, and it is even more beneficial if sustainable farming methods are used on a regional or national scale.Nonetheless, there are barriers to mainstream acceptance of sustainable agriculture. Farmers can compensate for poor growing conditions by using more pesticides. Even in highly productive places, farmers can think that increasing fertilizer application rates is the only way to increase yield. The biggest obstacle to sustainable agriculture is probably the fact that it tries to change practices that have been deeply ingrained over many years, if not centuries.



There are opportunities for persons working in sustainability jobs to promote and advocate for sustainable agriculture wherever there are barriers. To overcome obstacles and promote sustainability, people can apply their knowledge of sustainability's concepts and procedures.The solution to feeding more people and reducing climate change depends in large part on sustainable agriculture. A sustainable method is used to produce food and fiber, which aids in the achievement of both goals. Environment protection, resource expansion, soil fertility maintenance, and other goals are all pursued through sustainable agricultural techniques.



In order to improve performance, competitiveness, resilience, and sustainable development, people or organizations can introduce new or existing products, processes, or organizational structures within a particular framework. This ultimately promotes food security and nutrition, economic growth, and the sustainable management of natural resources.



Agricultural innovations cover every stage of production, including farming, forestry, fishing, and raising animals, as well as managing resources and systems and gaining access to markets.The agricultural sector can innovate in a variety of ways, including by developing new crop varieties, fusing traditional techniques with modern scientific knowledge, implementing advanced pest control and post-harvest practices, and developing innovative strategies to engage consumers and increase profitability.



The quality of life of family farmers may be improved through entrepreneurship on many distinct layers, including social, economic, institutional/organizational, cultural, and technological dimensions.Sustainable farmers rely on techniques that go beyond industrial agriculture to grow food in ways that are both more equitable and more tenable over the long term, whether they are high-tech or low-tech, larger- or smaller-scale, or regardless of where the growing occurs or their underlying ideologies.



In general, organic farming is seen as a kind of sustainable farming since it opposes the use of harsh pesticides and herbicides and because it places a strong emphasis on environmental health. It is critical for the government to establish an enabling environment that links these various stakeholders, enhances their capabilities, and presents opportunities to promote innovation. This environment must be done in collaboration with civil society organizations, farmer groups, large corporations, and other organizations. In order to create this environment, research, and extension are equally important.



The writer is a scientist, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh & ResearcherUniversiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Malaysia



The word "sustainable farming" refers to the practice of cultivating food in a way that benefits society, the environment, and the economy. It is a substitute for conventional, industrial agriculture methods. 