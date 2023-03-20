Five men murdered in four districts

Five men have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Natore and Munshiganj, recently.



BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Nasirnagar upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.



A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place in Biallishahr area under Ramrail Union of the upazila at around 7 am.



Deceased Rony Dali, 17, was the son of Manik Dali, a resident of Bhadughar area of the municipal area.



Quoting locals, police said Rony along with his one friend Raju locked into an altercation over their internal matter and at one stage of the altercation, Raju stabbed him with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured.



Shuvo, another friend of the deceased, rescued him and took to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Police Station (PS) Mohammad Eranul Islam said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



Later on, police arrested the accused Raju along with a knife from his relatives house.



Legal steps are under process in this regard and actual reason of the killing would be known after investigation, the OC added.



On the other hand, a young man was allegedly hacked to death by his elder brother in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Dulal Mia, 25, son of Anwar Ali, a resident of Dharmandal Village in the upazila.

However, police arrested Dulal's elder brother Phul Mia in the incident.



Police sources said accused Phul Mia hacked his younger brother Dulal with a sharp weapon during an argument in the morning at their home, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued Dulal in critical condition and took him to Nasirnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment. Later on, Dulal died on the way to Dhaka.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nasirnagar PS OC Habibullah Sarker confirmed the incident.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A union parishad (UP) member, who was allegedly hacked to injure by his opponents in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Kushtia General Hospital early Thursday.



Deceased Kajal Hossain, 42, was a UP member of Ward No. 7 of Daulatpur Union and a leader of the union unit of Juba League.



Locals said Kajal Hossain was hacked with sharp weapons by some miscreants at Sardarpara intersection near his house at around 6 pm on Wednesday.



Later on, he was rescued and admitted to Kushtia General Hospital, where he died at early hours on Thursday while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's family members alleged that the opponents committed the murder due to a dispute over the UP election.



They demanded strict punishment for those involved in the murder.



Daulatpur PS OC Mujibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was brutally hacked to death and his brother injured in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district over previous enmity on Tuesday morning at.



The deceased was identified as Helal Sarder, 38, son of Sakhawat Sarder of Khamarnachkoir Mohalla.



He was hacked to death at around 10:30am on Tuesday in front of Tank Lorry Covered Van Sramik Union office at Chanchkoir Bazar in the municipal town.



Critically injured Sishir Sarder, 23, younger brother of Helal Sarder, was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).



Local sources said a group of miscreants, equipped with local weapons, swooped on Helal Sarder and his younger brother Sishir Sarder in front of Tank Lorry Covered Van Sramik Union office at Chanchkoir Bazar in the municipal town on Tuesday morning.



Both the siblings were rescued from the scene and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where Helal Sarder was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. Critically injured Shishir was shifted to the RMCH.



Medical officers of Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex Dr Sanchita Rani and Dr Snighda Akter said a deep mark of injury was found on Helal's shoulder while five injury marks on his neck.



Besides, three marks of injury were found on Sishir's knee and one on the back. The injury on the back had reached up to his lungs. Because of it, he was sent to the RMCH for better treatment.



Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin said one Md Toha Jamaddar, 19, son of Zillur Jamadar of Chanchkoir Bazar was arrested from the scene for questioning.



MUNSHIGANJ: A young man, who was critically injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League (AL) in Tongibari Upazila of the district on Monday night, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday morning.



Deceased Tuhin Sarker, 22, was the son of Alamgir Sarker, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.



Fahad Sarker, cousin of the deceased, said there was a longstanding dispute in between the supporters of Mollakandi UP Chairman Ripon Patwari and former chairman Mohosina Haque Kalpana over establishing supremacy in the area.

Tuhin was a supporter of Ripon Patwari group.



On Monday evening, Tuhin was going to join in a cultural function on Pura DC High School premises. On the way to the event, a group of miscreants led by Mollakandi UP AL General Secretary Azhar Molla and one Babu Gazi forcibly took him to a banana orchard where they beat him.



"Being informed, I went there to rescue my brother but realising my presence, 15 to 20 persons including Dalim and Sunny started beating me," said Fahad.



Locals rescued Tuhin in critical condition and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the DMCH for better treatment. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.



Tongibari PS OC Razib Khan confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken if the deceased's family members file any written complaint in this regard.





