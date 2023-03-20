Video
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent


NARSINGDI, Mar 19: A woman was crushed under a train in Ghorashal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to Railway police, the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express train hit the woman while she was walking along the railway line in the morning. She died on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.


