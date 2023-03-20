

LAXMIPUR, Mar 19: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abu Taher, former general secretary (GS) of District Awami League and also former mayor of Lakshmipur Municipality, died at his residence in the town on Saturday. He was 71.



Abu Taher breathed his last at his residence at around 1:30pm.



He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.



Awami League GS Obaidul Quader expressed shock and sorrow at the death of FF Abu Taher.



In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.