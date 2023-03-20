4 electrocuted in Chandpur, Naogaon, Khulna

Four people including a teenage girl and an ethnic man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Naogaon and Khulna.



CHANDPUR: A teenage girl and her younger brother were electrocuted at their house in Shahrasti Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The deceased were identified as Fahima Akhter, 16, daughter of Shahjahan Bhuiyan, a resident of Pashchim Upalata area under Shahrasti Municipality, and her brother Abdur Rahman Fahim, 7.



Local sources said Fahim came in contact with an electric wire of a pump connected to a tube well next to their house at noon. At that time, his elder sister Fahima came forward to save him, and she also got entangled with the wire, which left them critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahrasti Model Police Station (PS) Md Shaheed Hossain confirmed the incident.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: An ethnic man was electrocuted in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Madan Hemaram, 63, son of late Harma Hemaram, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Mashidpur Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Madan came in contact with live electricity in the house at night, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Porsha PS in this regard.



PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A farmer has been electrocuted in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam Gazi, 35, a resident of Debduar Village under Chandkhali Union of the upazila.



Police and local sources said the man came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was releasing a rat caught in an electric trap in a paddy field near his house, which left him dead on the spot.



Paikgachha PS OC Md Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident.



