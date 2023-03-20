Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

4 electrocuted in Chandpur, Naogaon, Khulna

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage girl and an ethnic man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Naogaon and Khulna.

CHANDPUR: A teenage girl and her younger brother were electrocuted at their house in Shahrasti Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Fahima Akhter, 16, daughter of Shahjahan Bhuiyan, a resident of Pashchim Upalata area under Shahrasti Municipality, and her brother Abdur Rahman Fahim, 7.

Local sources said Fahim came in contact with an electric wire of a pump connected to a tube well next to their house at noon. At that time, his elder sister Fahima came forward to save him, and she also got entangled with the wire, which left them critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.   

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahrasti Model Police Station (PS) Md Shaheed Hossain confirmed the incident.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: An ethnic man was electrocuted in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Madan Hemaram, 63, son of late Harma Hemaram, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Mashidpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Madan came in contact with live electricity in the house at night, which left him dead on the spot.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Porsha PS in this regard.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A farmer has been electrocuted in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam Gazi, 35, a resident of Debduar Village under Chandkhali Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said the man came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was releasing a rat caught in an electric trap in a paddy field near his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Paikgachha PS OC Md Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five men murdered in four districts
Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi
Obituary
4 electrocuted in Chandpur, Naogaon, Khulna
Bangabandhu Book Fair held at Gafargaon
21 killed, 58 injured in road mishaps
Two youths drown in Barguna, Bagerhat
Housewife dies from snakebite at Sadullapur


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft