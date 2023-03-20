Bangabandhu Book Fair held at Gafargaon



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 19: Bangabandhu Book Fair-2023 was held in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Musleuddin Foundation and Pathagar organized the day-long fair on Shankchura High School Ground in Panchbhag Union of the upazila.



Fahmi Gulandaz Babel, MP, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning.



Musleh Uddin Foundation President Faizus Saleheen presided over the inaugural session where Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Senior Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abidur Rahman, municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Abul Kashem were present as special guests.



The chief guest Fahmi Golandaz Babel said in his speech that the book fair has been organized in this remote area with the hope of building a smart Bangladesh which will continue in the coming days.



Everyone should develop the habit of reading books to become a smart citizen, the lawmaker added.



The book fair convener Mohammad Sadekur Rahman said, "Musleuddin Foundation organizes Bangabandhu Book Fair every year. This is our third time organizing this fair.'



Around 25 stalls of various publications are participating at the fair. Books are being sold at a 50% discount in each stall at the fair, he added.



Meanwhile, cultural activists also performed cultural programmes at the fair.

