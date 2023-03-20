21 killed, 58 injured in road mishaps

A total of 21 people including three females and three schoolboys have been killed and at least 58 others injured in separate road accidents in 13 districts- Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Rangamati, Tangail, Sirajganj, Natore, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Munshiganj, Jhalakati and Barguna, in four days.



PANCHAGARH: Three people including a woman and a minor girl have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Debiganj and Tentulia upazilas of the district in four days.



A nurse was killed and another injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Kunti Rani, 30, wife of Pritimoi Kumar Barman, a resident of Sarkerpara area in the upazila.



She was a nurse of Debiganj Upazila Health Complex.



Police and local sources said a microbus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Chuliar Mor in Lakshirhaat area at around 1:30pm, leaving its two passengers injured.



Of the injured, Kunti Rani was declared dead by the on-duty doctor when she was taken to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) (Debiganj Circle) Runa Laila confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, two members of a family were killed after being hit by a covered van on the Tetulia-Panchagarh highway in Tentulia Upazila on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Mandulpara area under Buraburi Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased were identified as Mim, 12 and her uncle Fazlul Haque, residents of the area.



According to police and local sources, a Tentulia-bound covered van hit Fazlul's motorcycle from the behind when he along with his niece was returning home riding on the bike, which left Mim dead on the spot and Fazlul critically injured.



Relatives rescued Fazlul and rushed him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 4 pm while undergoing treatment.



Buraburi Union Parishad Chairman Tarek Hossain confirmed the matter.



COX'S BAZAR: Four people have been killed in separate road accidents in Chakaria Upazila of the district in four days.



A driver and helper of a truck were killed after the vehicle overturned on a bridge in the upazila at dawn on Saturday.



The accident took place on the bridge number 12 in Kalatali area of the upazila at around 5:30 am.



The deceased were identified as truck driver Ershad Mandal, 38, a resident of Jhenidah; and his helper Sabbir Ahmad Maruf, 19, hailed from Sylhet.



Police sources said a cement-laden tuck was going towards Cox's Bazar. Suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and hit the railing of the bridge when it reached the Kalati area. The truck then overturned on the road. Driver Eshad and helper Sabbir got trapped.



They were rescued and taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chiringa Highway Police Station (PS) Khokon Rudra confirmed the incident.



Meanwhile, two persons were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle in Baniachara area of the upazila on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ismail Siddiki and Arman Shakil, residents of Faitong area under Lama Upazila in Bandarban.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chiringa Highway PS Imran Chowdhury said the accident occurred at around 10am on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.



He said a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Greenline Paribahan' hit the motorcycle, leaving the two persons dead on the spot.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.



MYMENSINGH: At least 30 people were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal Upazila of the district on Saturday.



Trishal PS OC Mohammad Moinuddin said the accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bailor Ukilbari area of the upazila, leaving 30 people injured.



The official also said among the injured, 17 were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



PIROJPUR: Three people were killed in separate road accidents that took place on Friday in the district.



Two more people, who were injured in a road accident in Shankarpasha area under Sadar Upazila on Friday, died at a hospital in Khulna.



The deceased were identified as Shahin Molla, 21, and Sabbir Hossain, 20, hailed from Kachua Upazila in Bagerhat District.

They were undergoing treatment at Khulna 250-bed Government Hospital.



With them, the total causalities from the accident rose to five.



In another road accident, a government employee was killed on Friday evening.



The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 55, an office assistant of Pirojpur Civil Surgeon's Office. He was the son of Mofazzal Hazi of Krishnanagar area in the district town.



Police and local sources said Monir Hossain's motorcycle collided head-on with another bike in Duppasa area of the town at around 6:10pm, which left him seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Monir dead.



Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AJM Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.



RANGAMATI: Two people were killed and at least 20 others were injured when a bus, carrying a group of picnic-goers, overturned in Manikchari area of the on Friday evening.



The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Locals said that workers of 'Brick and Clay Workers Limited' from Chattogram's Bhatiari area came to Rangamati on Friday morning for picnic.



The accident occurred when the driver of the bus, returning to Chattogram, lost control over its steering and overturned in Manikchari area, which left two people dead on the spot and more than 20 others injured.



Of the injured, four were admitted to Rangamati Sadar Hospital as their condition was critical. The rest were released after primary treatment.



Kotwali PS Second Officer Md Akhtar confirmed the incident.



KALIHATI, TANGAIL: A truck driver was killed as a bus ran over him on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Irfan Mia, 50, a resident of Pouli area in the upazila.



Locals said a bus hit the man in the afternoon on the highway in Pouli area when he went there to meet with his younger brother, which left him dead on the spot.



Elenga Highway Police Outpost Sergeant Shibu Nath confirmed the incident.



SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Belkuchi and Raiganj upazilas of the district in two days.



A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sohan, 19, son of Jahangir Hossain of Baura Pashchim Para area in the upazila.



The injured were not identified immediately.



Belkuchi PS SI Md Salauddin said a motorcycle carrying three persons hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Baniaganti Graveyard area in the area, which left Sohan dead on the spot and two others injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to a clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka for better treatment, the SI added.



Earlier, a youth was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila on Thursday night.



Deceased Jahangir Alam, 30, hailed from Belkuchi Upazila, worked as an accountant at Water Development Board's block construction organization Jamil Iqbal Construction at Baripara in Raiganj Upazila.



Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir said a bus of 'Ekta Paribahan' hit a van carrying three passengers including Jahangir in Bhuiyanganti Kamarpara Bridge area on the Hatikumrul-Bogura highway at around 9pm, leaving him dead on the spot.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, the OC added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shanto Islam, 7, son of Asmat Ali Pramanik, a resident of Nawgram Village under Gopalpur Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at Nawgram Government Primary School.



Local sources said a soil-laden tractor hit Shanto in Nawgram area in the afternoon while he was returning the house from school, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police visited the scene.



Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Rokeya Khatun, wife of late Abul Hossain, a resident of Bhotgach Mirpara Village under Parbatipur Municipality.



Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit the woman in Haldibari Rail Gate area at around 11am while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police visited the scene.



Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



NOAKHALI: A member of Bangladesh Air Force was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 39, son of late Abul Kalam, a resident of Hakimpur Village under the upazila. He was a sergeant of Bangladesh Air Force posted at Kurmitola Cantonment in Dhaka.



Local sources said Anwar came to his village home on vacation. On Thursday morning, an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in front of Al Aksa Mosque in Ward No. 2 Ramkrishnapur Village, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:45 pm while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sudharam PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Five people were injured as two buses were collided head-on in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The accident took place in Shologhar Umpara area on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at around 1:45 pm.



Of the injured, three were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 30, Rawshan Ara Begum, 48, and Sanjida Akhter, 32.



Local sources said two buses of 'Antara Classics' and 'Padma Travels' were collided head-on in front of Umapara Over Bridge at noon, which left five people including four women injured.



On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured.



The injured were admitted to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, said Sreenagar Fire Service Station Warehouse Inspector Md Mahfuz Riben.



However, police have seized both the buses.



Hanshara Highway PS OC Molla Jakir Hossain confirmed the incident.



NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A schoolboy and a sales representative were killed after being crushed by a bus in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased were identified as Turza Bhattacharya, son of Milon Bhattacharya, a resident of Bakharkathi Village under Bakerganj Upazila, and Akash, a sales representative of a food manufacturing company. Turza was a tenth grader at ZA Bhutto Secondary School.



According to police and local sources, a bus of 'Al-Amin Paribahan' ran over the duo while they were crossing a road in front of the ZA Bhutto Secondary School in Shimultala area at around 9 am. Both of them died on the spot.



Angered by the incident, the school students and locals blocked the road demanding arrest of the bus driver. After two hours, the students withdrew the blockade getting an assurance from the police of arrest the driver.



Nalchhity PS OC Ataur Rahman said the bus was seized from Bakerganj Upazila.



However, the driver fled immediately soon after the incident.



Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.



BARGUNA: A man was killed as an oil-laden truck crushed down his motorcycle on the Barguna-Barishal highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The accident took place in Sonar Bangla area of the upazila at around 1 pm.



Deceased Abdus Sattar, 45, son of Abdul Latif, was a resident of Boromia Hathkhola area of the upazila. He was a deputy-super and teacher of a madrasa in Barishal.



According to police and local sources, an oil-laden truck ran over the man when he was going to his office in Barishal after finishing a relative's namaj-e-janaza riding by his motorcycle at noon. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and arrested its driver.



Barguna Sadar PS OC Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



