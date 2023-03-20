Video
PTI to approach courts against police officers: Imran

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LAHORE, Mar 19: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the PTI would approach the courts against all the police officers who participated in yesterday's operation at his Zaman Park residence.

He made the remarks while addressing the nation a day after hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police after the former prime minister arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

As Imran left his Zaman Park residence to appear before the judge, a heavy contingent of police also launched a search operation at his house.

Talking about the police operation at Zaman Park, Imran said officials broke down the gate and his walls while only his wife, Bushra Bibi, and a select few servants were present.    DAWN



