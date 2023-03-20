No vendetta, Delhi cops met Rahul only to do their duty: BJP

NEW DELHI, Mar 19: The BJP on Sunday rejected the Congress' vendetta charge against the government, saying the Delhi Police was only discharging its lawful duty by seeking to meet Rahul Gandhi as it wanted details about the women victims of different crimes whom he had mentioned.



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Rahul Gandhi had spoken during his Bharat Jodo Yatra about women meeting him and telling him about being sexually assaulted.



Police should have information about such incidents, and that is why the Delhi Police has followed the legal procedure and has sought to meet the Congress leader for details, he said.



Mr Patra took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party is now crying that "democracy is in danger" over the lawful action by the police.



The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the opposition party. PTI



