

Bangladesh takes on Bhutan tonight



Before that the Nepalese and Indian booters will engage in the opening match of the tournament at 3:15 pm at the same Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



The difference between Bangladesh and Bhutan women's national teams on the FIFA Women's ranking table is quite visible.



Bangladesh is 140th while Bhutan is 177th. On the other hand, India senior team is ranked 61st while Nepal is 103rd.



However, the actual condition of the junior levels cannot be justified by the rankings of the senior national teams.

Bangladesh will engage with Russia in the second match on 22 March.



Although the tournament of SAFF is usually played by nations from the South Asian Football region, the Russian team is getting the opportunity to take part here due to the request from the European Football Association to the SAFF. The Association is the sponsor of the South Asian regional football

authority.



The five teams competing for the tournament crown are Bangladesh, Russia, Bhutan, Nepal, and India.



The five teams will play the tournament in round robin league and the top point achiever will be the champion of the event.

