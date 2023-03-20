Anamul Bijoy keeps Abahani winning-wheel running at DPL

Anamul Haque Bijoy hit a half-century following his century in the previous game as Abahani Limited secured their second straight victory in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), beating Shinepukur Cricket Club by 10 runs, thanks to DLS method at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium today.



The other two matches of the day were abandoned due to wet outfield and bad light.



The match between Abahani and Shinepukur was interrupted by rain several times before producing a result. Due to morning shower, the match was reduced to 33-over-affair and put into bat first, Shinepukur amassed 196-8 with Sazzadul Haque Ripon making highest 36.



Opener Khalid Hasan and Avishek Mitra who gave the side a solid start by sharing 58 runs in 11th over, added 35 and 33 runs respectively.



Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam was the most successful bowler for Abahani with 3-27 and got ably support from Saiffudin and Rakibul Hasan who both snapped up two wickets.



Abahani's chase was interrupted by rain after they reached 114-1 in 21 overs with Bijoy batting on 54 off 64, clobbering one four and four sixes. According to DLS method, Abahani needed 104 runs in 21 overs and so they were 10 runs ahead when the rain finally played spoilsport.



At Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the match between Rupganj Tigers and Mohammedan Sporting Club was abandoned before the former dominated the proceedings.



After being asked to bat first, Rupganj racked up 222-5 as the match was reduced to 21-over-affair, which meant they scored 10 runs per over. Mominul Haque who opened the innings led the run fest with 41 ball-74, clattering 11 fours and one six. Amadeep Khare smote eight fours and three sixes to hammer 63 off 36 while Shamim Patwari blasted 37 off 21.



Mohammedan who lost the first game couldn't give a shot to chase as the match was declared abandoned following further rain.



The match between Gazi Group Cricketers and Dhaka Leopards was cut short to 40 overs before it was further reduced to 20 overs. Being sent to bat first, Gazi Group put up 97-3 in 20 overs. However, Leopards were 77-4 in 13.1 overs before the match got abandoned. BSS



