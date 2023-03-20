

Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event



Bangladesh mixed doubles pair Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddiqui beat their Kazakhstan rivals Abdullin Ilfat and E Alina partner by 5-3 set in the event's final Monday afternoon.



Mohammad Abdul Hakin Rubel earned a bronze medal for Bangladesh in the recurve men's singles beating his Kazakhstan opponent Abdullin Ilfat by 6-4 set in a bronze medal deciding match of the event, also on Monday.



However, Diya Siddiqui of Bangladesh lost to her Malaysian rival Mashaqikh Syaqiera by 4-6 set in the 3rd place deciding bronze medal match of the recurve women's singles on Monday.



A nine-member Bangladesh National Archery team comprising six archers and three officials left the capital for Chinese Taipei last Tuesday. �UNB



