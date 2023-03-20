Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asia Cup World Ranking Archery

Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event

Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event

Bangladesh team clinched gold medal in the recurve mixed team event of the 2023 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament beating their Kazakhstan rivals in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Bangladesh mixed doubles pair Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddiqui beat their Kazakhstan rivals Abdullin Ilfat and E Alina partner by 5-3 set in the event's final Monday afternoon.

Mohammad Abdul Hakin Rubel earned a bronze medal for Bangladesh in the recurve men's singles  beating his Kazakhstan opponent Abdullin Ilfat by 6-4 set in a bronze medal deciding match of the event, also on Monday.

However, Diya Siddiqui of Bangladesh lost to her Malaysian rival Mashaqikh Syaqiera by 4-6 set in the 3rd place deciding bronze medal match of the recurve women's singles on Monday.

A nine-member Bangladesh National Archery team comprising  six archers and three officials left the capital for Chinese Taipei last Tuesday.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh takes on Bhutan tonight
Starc haul and Marsh blitz help Australia hammer India
Anamul Bijoy keeps Abahani winning-wheel running at DPL
NZ close on series sweep of SL
Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event
Tigers all set to seal title winning today
Alcaraz sets desert duel with Medvedev with No 1 at stake
Man City show Kompany's Burnley no mercy


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft