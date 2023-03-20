

Tigers all set to seal title winning today



The under light affair is slated for 2:00pm (BST).



Bangladesh have taken the series as an experimental project to test their side bench and according to the plan, they awarded ODI cap to Tawhid Hridoy in the first match, who scored 92 on debut while Yasir Rabbi succeeded Mahmudullah in the primary squad and Afif Hossain in the playing eleven, continued his sorry figure.



Mustafizur Rahman remained blunt with the ball while Ebadot Hossain showed his character clinching four for 42 runs. Nasum Ahmed succeeded Taijul Islam in the series, picked three wickets but was expensive.



Hosts nonetheless, are going to bring either of Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud in action in place of Mustafizur Rahman as a part of their experiments and it will not be surprising if they drop Liton Das to make debut of Rony Talukdar.



Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal is struggling with the bat, must be looking for some runs today while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Yasir Rabbi need to show their caliber. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy did what they can do in the earlier occasion. They are ready to create storm in the middle once again.



Ireland on the contrary, had been struggling to sustain in the middle against mighty Bangladesh bowling attack. George Dockrell, Paul Stirling and Stephen Doheny were looking good in the first match, need to do better. Skipper Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker need to deliver their level best to show resistance against Bangladesh.



Graham Hume hauled four Bangladesh wickets during earlier meet, will be key Irish man to look today as well, while Barry McCarthy can be seen today in action in place of Gareth Delany, who conceded 50 runs from 6 overs.



Weather forecast showing heavy downpour in Sylhet all day long, which possibly will compel the sides to share points. However, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post runs as quick as possible considering the D/L effect.



