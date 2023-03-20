Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers all set to seal title winning today

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Sports Reporter

Tigers all set to seal title winning today

Tigers all set to seal title winning today

The second of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh, after record victory in the series starter, are confident to seal the title with one match to go winning today.

The under light affair is slated for 2:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh have taken the series as an experimental project to test their side bench and according to the plan, they awarded ODI cap to Tawhid Hridoy in the first match, who scored 92 on debut while Yasir Rabbi succeeded Mahmudullah in the primary squad and Afif Hossain in the playing eleven, continued his sorry figure.

Mustafizur Rahman remained blunt with the ball while Ebadot Hossain showed his character clinching four for 42 runs. Nasum Ahmed succeeded Taijul Islam in the series, picked three wickets but was expensive.

Hosts nonetheless, are going to bring either of Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud in action in place of Mustafizur Rahman as a part of their experiments and it will not be surprising if they drop Liton Das to make debut of Rony Talukdar.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal is struggling with the bat, must be looking for some runs today while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Yasir Rabbi need to show their caliber. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy did what they can do in the earlier occasion. They are ready to create storm in the middle once again.

Ireland on the contrary, had been struggling to sustain in the middle against mighty Bangladesh bowling attack. George Dockrell, Paul Stirling and Stephen Doheny were looking good in the first match, need to do better. Skipper Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker need to deliver their level best to show resistance against Bangladesh.

Graham Hume hauled four Bangladesh wickets during earlier meet, will be key Irish man to look today as well, while Barry McCarthy can be seen today in action in place of Gareth Delany, who conceded 50 runs from 6 overs.

Weather forecast showing heavy downpour in Sylhet all day long, which possibly will compel the sides to share points. However, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post runs as quick as possible considering the D/L effect.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh takes on Bhutan tonight
Starc haul and Marsh blitz help Australia hammer India
Anamul Bijoy keeps Abahani winning-wheel running at DPL
NZ close on series sweep of SL
Bangladesh clinch gold medal in recurve mixed team event
Tigers all set to seal title winning today
Alcaraz sets desert duel with Medvedev with No 1 at stake
Man City show Kompany's Burnley no mercy


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft