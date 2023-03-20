Video
Malaysian envoy visits PHP factories in Ctg

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 19: Bangladesh High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Mohammad Hashim, visited PHP factories in Chattogram on Friday.

The High Commissioner arrived in Chattogram on Thursday on a three-day visit on Thursday at the invitation of the newly appointed Malaysian Honorary Consul Mohammed Akther Pervez Hiru, Managing Director of the Chattogram-based PHP Automobile.
She was accompanied by the Malaysian High Commission Councilor Anis, Second Secretary Aswan.

High Commissioner Haznah Mohammad Hashim first had a courtesy meeting with BEPZA Executive Director Abdus Sobhan. Later, she visited the Elita Bicycle Factory and Witex located in EPZ and  had a courtesy meeting with the Chairman of Chattogram Port, Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan.

On Friday, Haznah visited factories of PHP Family such as PHP NOF Galvanizing Mills, PHP Float Glass Industry, PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industry, PHP Automobiles factory in Halishohor and Mirasharai  economic zone.

Mohammad Akther Parvez organized a courtesy call and reception at Mohsin Villa named 'Welcome Dinner' while Amir Hussain Sohel, Managing Director of PHP Float Glass Industries, PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, BMCCI President Almas Kabir, Chattogram Development Authority Ex-Chairman Abdus Salam, Chittagong University Ex-Vice Chancellor Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, businessman and entrepreneur Abu Taiyob, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce Vice President Tanveer Chowdhury, PHP Family Management Director Ali Hossain Chowdhury Sohag, Managing Director of PHP Shipyard and Recycling Industries Zahirul Islam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Exports Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) along with business leaders as well as prominent people of Chattogram were present.

Haznah Mohammad Hashim said 'People of Chattogram have a world-class reputation as businessmen. PHP Family is also in that list.'

Addressing to the managing director of PHP Automobile, Mohammed Akther Parvez, Haznah Mohammad Hashim said 'Mohammed Akther Parvez will work as Malaysia's representative in Chattogram. For this reason he has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Chattogram. The Malaysian High commissioner added that we want the people of Chattogram to get the benefit of the advanced medical system in Malaysia.'

Chairman of PHP Family Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman said 'A long motivational speech that no matter what profession you work in, no matter what business you do, you must first be a good person. There is no alternative to honesty if one wants to take the country to the pinnacle of development.'


