

China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur



As the very first initiative Chandpur Government Technical School and College located at Shologhar, Chandpur has been equipped with advanced learning solution that will allow the teachers and students to have advanced onsite and online teaching and study platforms.



An inauguration ceremony for this pilot launch has been organized recently at the said college with the presence of Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen as chief guest and special respectively. Besides, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei South Asia; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Principle in Charge, Chandpur Government Technical School and College, and other high officials from all relevant entities graced the event with their presence.



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, "I commend this initiative taken by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and Huawei South Asia. The use of technology within these smart classrooms will enable enhanced learning experiences for students, equipping them with crucial ICT skills. I believe, this project will facilitate the learners to eventually take Bangladesh to great heights."



Yao Wen, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, said: "As a good friend and good neighbor of Bangladesh, the Chinese government and people have regarded education as one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation. China is also one of the top destinations for Bangladeshi students to study. Cumulatively, over 14,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in China. Chinese embassy has initiated The Higher Vocational Education Program with Ministry of Education in Bangladesh since the year of 2018, We will provide more opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in China and further deepen the friendship between the two countries.



"On the other hand, Chinese enterprises like Huawei have diligently undertaken corporate social responsibilities (CSR) in this country to improve people's well-being and promote social development in Bangladesh. This smart classroom is another cooperation between two countries and a contribution of Huawei to Bangladesh under the testimony to expand."



Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei South Asia, said, "China-Bangladesh Friendship Donation Project holds the potential to revolutionize education in Bangladesh. Smart classroom is a concept that uses technologies to enable enhanced learning experiences for students. Introducing smart school systems will help in making education more interesting as well as support the development of crucial ICT skills among students at a very early age. This project will facilitate the learners to become skilled and steadfast adults who will take Bangladesh forward to great heights. Huawei is delighted to be a partner of this project."



The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh donated whole smart classroom solutions including two Idea Hubs (Huawei's Interactive Whiteboard)?whole classroom WIFI coverage, online learning platforms with abundant ICT course-related materials like videos, online courses and educational contents to Chandpur Government Technical School and College.



Embassy of the People's Republic of China initiated a friendship project for talent development. Under this project Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh donated the first Smart classroom with the latest smart education solution from Huawei, says a press release.As the very first initiative Chandpur Government Technical School and College located at Shologhar, Chandpur has been equipped with advanced learning solution that will allow the teachers and students to have advanced onsite and online teaching and study platforms.An inauguration ceremony for this pilot launch has been organized recently at the said college with the presence of Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen as chief guest and special respectively. Besides, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei South Asia; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Principle in Charge, Chandpur Government Technical School and College, and other high officials from all relevant entities graced the event with their presence.Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, "I commend this initiative taken by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and Huawei South Asia. The use of technology within these smart classrooms will enable enhanced learning experiences for students, equipping them with crucial ICT skills. I believe, this project will facilitate the learners to eventually take Bangladesh to great heights."Yao Wen, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, said: "As a good friend and good neighbor of Bangladesh, the Chinese government and people have regarded education as one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation. China is also one of the top destinations for Bangladeshi students to study. Cumulatively, over 14,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in China. Chinese embassy has initiated The Higher Vocational Education Program with Ministry of Education in Bangladesh since the year of 2018, We will provide more opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in China and further deepen the friendship between the two countries."On the other hand, Chinese enterprises like Huawei have diligently undertaken corporate social responsibilities (CSR) in this country to improve people's well-being and promote social development in Bangladesh. This smart classroom is another cooperation between two countries and a contribution of Huawei to Bangladesh under the testimony to expand."Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei South Asia, said, "China-Bangladesh Friendship Donation Project holds the potential to revolutionize education in Bangladesh. Smart classroom is a concept that uses technologies to enable enhanced learning experiences for students. Introducing smart school systems will help in making education more interesting as well as support the development of crucial ICT skills among students at a very early age. This project will facilitate the learners to become skilled and steadfast adults who will take Bangladesh forward to great heights. Huawei is delighted to be a partner of this project."The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh donated whole smart classroom solutions including two Idea Hubs (Huawei's Interactive Whiteboard)?whole classroom WIFI coverage, online learning platforms with abundant ICT course-related materials like videos, online courses and educational contents to Chandpur Government Technical School and College.