Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Deshbandhu Group, the country's leading industrial company, has started selling sugar at reduced prices at Tk 90 per kg and rice at Tk 45 per kg ahead of the upcoming Ramadan, which starts on Thursday subject to sighting of the crescent.

For the common people, the company selling sugar at a price which is  Tk 17 less than the price fixed by the government.
Similarly the sugar price, is also fixed Tk 10 lower than price fixed by the government.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of 'Sale of Essential Food Products at Subsidized Price' in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.

Director General (DG) of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin, Chairman of Deshbandhu Group Golam Mostafa, Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Sarwar Jahan Talukdar, Editor of Daily Azkal Khabar Faruque Ahmed Talukder were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government is working tirelessly to keep the prices of daily commodities normal during the month of Ramadan. Recently private entrepreneurs were also invited to participate in this work of the government. Deshbandhu Group has come forward in response to the call of the government. Thanks to Deshbandhugroup for providing subsidized sugar, rice and other essential commodities for low and middle class people.

He said, if other large industrial groups of the country like Deshbandhu Group come forward in the month of Ramadan, then the common people will be able to fast comfortably.

AHM Safikuzzaman said, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is providing daily products at affordable prices to more than one crore family of the country due to rising prices of daily products. Through this, a large number of people in the country are the beneficiaries. Still many people are in trouble. Thinking about them, the government called upon private industries to help.

Golam Mostafa said that not only Bangladesh, but the world economy has weakened due to the Russia-Ukraine war after the corona virus. However, compared to other countries, the condition of Bangladesh is somewhat better.

Because the current government has taken the right decision at the right time. TCB is providing daily commodities to one crore family of the country through family card at affordable price. However, thinking that many people may be in trouble in view of the month of Ramadan, and not for commercial purposes, this industrial group named Desh Bandhu has come forward to serve the country.

Apart from sugar and rice, Deshbandhu Mango Drink of 500 ml is selling at Tk 30, and Tk 60 respectively. These prices are Tk 10 lower that the actual selling price. Similarly prices of other products also reduced by Tk 5 to Tk 10.

Products will be sold in front of Bangladesh Bank, in front of Jatiya Press Club, in Newmarket Elka, Kawan Bazar and Kalmilta Martech (Vijay Swarani) areas every day except public holidays.

It should be noted that currently rice is being sold in the market at Tk 50 to Tk 55, pulses at Tk 110 to Tk 120 and sugar at Tk 80 to Tk 90. Deshbandhu is providing that quality product.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysian envoy visits PHP factories in Ctg
China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur
Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates
Depreciation adds Tk 60,000cr payment burden for foreign loan borrowers
UK warns over unacceptable risk at payment firms
MBL to disburse BB's green fund
European brand ACC launched in Bangladesh
Linde BD announces Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft