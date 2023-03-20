Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates

Deshbandhu Group, the country's leading industrial company, has started selling sugar at reduced prices at Tk 90 per kg and rice at Tk 45 per kg ahead of the upcoming Ramadan, which starts on Thursday subject to sighting of the crescent.



For the common people, the company selling sugar at a price which is Tk 17 less than the price fixed by the government.

Similarly the sugar price, is also fixed Tk 10 lower than price fixed by the government.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of 'Sale of Essential Food Products at Subsidized Price' in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.



Director General (DG) of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin, Chairman of Deshbandhu Group Golam Mostafa, Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Sarwar Jahan Talukdar, Editor of Daily Azkal Khabar Faruque Ahmed Talukder were present at the inauguration ceremony.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government is working tirelessly to keep the prices of daily commodities normal during the month of Ramadan. Recently private entrepreneurs were also invited to participate in this work of the government. Deshbandhu Group has come forward in response to the call of the government. Thanks to Deshbandhugroup for providing subsidized sugar, rice and other essential commodities for low and middle class people.



He said, if other large industrial groups of the country like Deshbandhu Group come forward in the month of Ramadan, then the common people will be able to fast comfortably.



AHM Safikuzzaman said, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is providing daily products at affordable prices to more than one crore family of the country due to rising prices of daily products. Through this, a large number of people in the country are the beneficiaries. Still many people are in trouble. Thinking about them, the government called upon private industries to help.



Golam Mostafa said that not only Bangladesh, but the world economy has weakened due to the Russia-Ukraine war after the corona virus. However, compared to other countries, the condition of Bangladesh is somewhat better.



Because the current government has taken the right decision at the right time. TCB is providing daily commodities to one crore family of the country through family card at affordable price. However, thinking that many people may be in trouble in view of the month of Ramadan, and not for commercial purposes, this industrial group named Desh Bandhu has come forward to serve the country.



Apart from sugar and rice, Deshbandhu Mango Drink of 500 ml is selling at Tk 30, and Tk 60 respectively. These prices are Tk 10 lower that the actual selling price. Similarly prices of other products also reduced by Tk 5 to Tk 10.



Products will be sold in front of Bangladesh Bank, in front of Jatiya Press Club, in Newmarket Elka, Kawan Bazar and Kalmilta Martech (Vijay Swarani) areas every day except public holidays.



It should be noted that currently rice is being sold in the market at Tk 50 to Tk 55, pulses at Tk 110 to Tk 120 and sugar at Tk 80 to Tk 90. Deshbandhu is providing that quality product.



