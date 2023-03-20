UK warns over unacceptable risk at payment firms

LONDON, March 19: Britain's financial regulator has voiced concern over "unacceptable risk" at some of the nation's non-bank payment firms due to "insufficient controls".



The Financial Conduct Authority wrote to bosses of almost 300 payment firms Thursday to urge them to safeguard customers' money, prevent use for financial crime like fraud or money laundering, and have robust governance. The watchdog warned it would "take swift and assertive action", including sanctions and even closure where standards are not met.



A source close to the FCA said the letter was not linked to recent turmoil over collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank and the plight of troubled Swiss giant Credit Suisse.



"We welcome the competition and innovation we have seen in the payments sector and the improved choice, convenience and value this can provide for customers," wrote Matthew Long, director of payments and digital assets, in the letter.



"However, we remain concerned that many payments firms do not have sufficiently robust controls and that as a result some firms present an unacceptable risk of harm to their customers and to financial system integrity." AFP

