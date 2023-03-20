

MBL to disburse BB's green fund



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under Green Transformation Fund (GTF), a refinancing scheme worth Tk.5,000 crore, to the export-oriented and production-based industries at the latter's headquarters in Dhaka recently, says a press release.In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh bank, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Chowdhury Liaquat Ali, Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Deputy Governor Kazi Saidur Rahman and Executive Director Khurshid Alam from Bangladesh Bank, Shamim Ahmed, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit & CRMD of Mercantile Bank along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the signing ceremony.