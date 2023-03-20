

European brand ACC launched in Bangladesh



Initially, ACC brand's refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and electric fans have been released in the domestic market, , says a press release.



The ACC products maintain European standards, aristocratic design, advanced features and premium quality which will let the customers get the benefits and experience of using a real international brand.



ACC is a popular and reputed global brand. Since 1968, ACC has been providing quality products to customers in Europe. By defeating some globally renowned companies in an international bidding in last year, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. acquired the rights of three European brands- ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE), along with their trademark in 57 countries, all R&D intellectual properties (patents, design and software licenses) and a fully automated inverter and non-inverter compatible compressor plant.



Walton launched ACC brand products with the aim of providing European standards premium quality products to the Bangladeshi customers. Besides, Walton is working on producing and marketing the compressor, fridge, TV, AC and other electronic products of those European brands in different countries of the world.



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Eva Rizwana Nilu officially inaugurated the ACC brand at a grand launching program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.



The event was attended by Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, DMDs Nazrul Islam Sarker and Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, DMD Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors Md. Tanvir Rahman, Amin Khan, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Sohel Rana, Firoj Alam, Ariful Ambia, Al Imran and Tofail Ahmed, Executive Directors Didarul Alam Khan and Md. Shahjada Salim.



Walton authority said, European standards have been followed in the production of ACC brand products. Highest priority are given on product's design and configuration. ACC products are available at all sales outlets of Walton. Along with cash payment, customers can buy ACC brand products at installment and EMI facilities.



Walton authority believe that ACC and their other European brands will play an important role in achieving the vision becoming one of the top brands in the world. Along with the domestic market, ACC brand products will be marketed globally.



