Linde BD announces Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023

Linde Bangladesh Limited started Hard Goods Reseller Conference 2023 in Sylhet. The conference will subsequently move to its prime location in Dhaka and thereafter nearby areas namely Mirpur, Tejgaon, Postgola, and Tipu Sultan Road. The theme of this year's conference is 'Build for the Future'.Speaking of the event Abul Kalam Azad, Head of Sales - Hardgoods, Linde Bangladesh said, "The Hardgoods Reseller Conference is one of the most prestigious events for Linde Bangladesh. Resellers have always been at the heart of the hardgoods business; therefore, this event is a way in which Linde expresses its gratitude towards the continuous contribution of resellers, over the years."The Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023 will be held in two phases. The first phase is before Ramadan and the second phase will be after Eid-ul-Fitr.