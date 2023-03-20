

Standard Bank Khulna holds Business Review Meeting



Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md. Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting. Rahman, in his address discussed about overall business and set business strategies for the year 2023 and gave directions to address the ongoing global challenges.



Among others Additional Managing Director and CRO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of Business Development and SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah, SEVP and Khulna Regional Manager Haider Standard Bank Limited organised a "Business Review Meeting- 2023" at RRF Convension Hall, Jashore recently with the participation of Head of Branches of Khulna region, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md. Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting. Rahman, in his address discussed about overall business and set business strategies for the year 2023 and gave directions to address the ongoing global challenges.Among others Additional Managing Director and CRO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of Business Development and SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah, SEVP and Khulna Regional Manager Haider