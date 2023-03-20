Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Insurers demand separate policies

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

Insurers demand separate policies

Insurers demand separate policies

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) on Thursday organized a roundtable discussion titled on "Role of InsureTech in Building Smart Bangladesh".

The entrepreneurs of insurance sector demanded the creation of separate policies and licensing guidelines for insurtech companies, says a press release.

In the discussion, it is said that already half a hundred insuretech companies have started working in the country to deliver insurance services digitally at the marginal level. But since there is no government policy or regulation on insuretech, the required long-term investment in this sector is not happening.

Currently only licensed insurance companies can offer insurance services. But new generation insuretech and fintech companies are playing an important role in bringing new technology-based innovative insurance services to the market based on artificial intelligence (AI), IOT, data-science based in many countries around us.

There has been a lot of venture capital investment in the insuretech sector in India, China, Indonesia and many other developing countries. But due to the lack of separate legal recognition of insuretech companies in our country, there is not enough investment in this sector.

Speakers at the round table meeting said that only less than 5% of the population in Bangladesh is covered by insurance services. In neighboring countries this rate is above 20-30%, as technology-based insuretech companies are leading the way in creating the insurance market.

Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman of the Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority (IDRA) was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Hasina Sheikh, Chairman of Banking and Insurance Department of Dhaka University presented the key note in the discussion. The roundtable discussion was moderated by Fida Haq, Co-Chairman, BASIS FinTech Standing Committee, and Co-founder and CEO, adorsho praniSheba Limited In addition to the top officials of various insurance companies, the founders of 20 leading insuretech companies of the country were present in the event.

Chief Guest Mohammad Jainul Bari said that the government is committed to providing insurance services to a large number of people. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed in this regard. Insurance regulatory authorities will always play a supportive and proactive role in implementing any kind of new technology. He also promised insuretech entrepreneurs to take steps to create new insuretech policies.

Fahim Mashroor, Co-founder and CEO of Bdjobs and Chairman, BASIS FinTech Standing Committee, said in his closing speech that mainstream insurance companies and insuretech companies should work together to develop the country's insurance sector. He also highlighted the need to formulate policies to protect local insuretech companies from unfair competition from foreign companies for three to five years.

On behalf of BASIS, a draft Insuretech guideline was handed over to the Chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysian envoy visits PHP factories in Ctg
China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur
Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates
Depreciation adds Tk 60,000cr payment burden for foreign loan borrowers
UK warns over unacceptable risk at payment firms
MBL to disburse BB's green fund
European brand ACC launched in Bangladesh
Linde BD announces Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft