OPPO launches beautiful BD, in portrait campaign

OPPO has recently launched a new campaign titled 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait' to highlight the unparalleled beauty, versatility and rich history of Bangladesh. Focused on encouraging the young talents to express their passion for photography, the campaign began on March 11 and concluded on March 17.



The winner of this campaign will get an OPPO Reno8 T equipped with 100MP ultra-clear portrait camera that will empower them to capture stunning photos and explore their passion for photography.



Bangladesh is a beautiful country with rich historical and cultural background. The country is home to millions of stories revolving around powerful memories and interpersonal relationships. Allowing an opportunity for the users to take a moment, capture and appreciate the beauty of diverse Bangladesh, OPPO introduced this exciting campaign. Through the 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait' campaign, OPPO is encouraging the young users to explore creative expressions and foster patriotism, passion and love for the country among them.



OPPO wants the people of Bangladesh to discover the beauty of their country through the eyes of Reno8 T. The device's 100MP portrait camera will give new prospects to users to explore the unexplored and look beyond physical beauty. Users will be able to find more stories surrounding people and emotions, and click shots that will last for a lifetime!



To participate in the campaign, had to capture photos on the theme 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait.' Afterward, participants had to share the pictures in the Facebook comment box (https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh/photos/a.302957329896767/2150840735108408/) with hashtags #BeautifulBangladeshInPortrait, #OPPOGallery and #ShotonOPPO.



Top winner will be selected based on the best moment and will get the newly launched OPPO Reno8 T as a reward, which is equipped with 100MP camera setup. Besides, there are exciting gifts for other winners.



On this occasion, Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorised Exclusive Distributor, said:"OPPO wants to give O fans the opportunity to appreciate the serene beauty and powerful history of Bangladesh and diversity of its people. We hope that the 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait' campaign will allow the youth of Bangladesh to see the beauty that this country holds and the rich cultural background of different groups living in the country on a deeper level. The campaign will give them the encouragement to explore the country, its people, and discover new horizons."



