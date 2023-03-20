

BRAC Healthcare Centre opens its first branch



With the launch of the first healthcare centre, BRAC Healthcare has marked its entry into the healthcare industry with a promise to create a quality-driven and patient-centred medical service of the highest ethical standard.



Led by a team of highly qualified and experienced medical professionals, BRAC Healthcare hopes to deliver high-quality medical services and meet the everchanging healthcare needs of people through its six service pillars, which include, Family Physician and Essential Care, Doctor Consultations, Health and Wellness (Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Nutrition), Dental Care, Diagnostics and Pharmacy.



The centre's advanced imaging technology, including X-ray, Ultrasonography (USG), and a fully equipped laboratory promise to deliver timely and accurate test results.



BRAC Healthcare will offer comprehensive dental services including regular check-ups, teeth cleanings, cosmetic fillings, tooth extractions, and more.



The clinic will also have a government-registered model pharmacy allowing access to safe medicines at competitive prices supported by pharmacists to dispense medication to the clients.



Above all, the centre aims to ensure a pleasant, friendly, and respectful environment for its clients who will feel the warmth, empathy, and comfort they feel with their own family members.



Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, BRAC Enterprises, said: "BRAC Healthcare is a social enterprise where the prime objective is to serve people with the care they deserve when seeking medical services. Our vision is to establish a chain of outpatient clinics in urban communities, making it the first point of care in times of medical need. We are offering our services at a competitive price and without compromising the quality, maintaining full transparency.



"We want to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by people. Additionally, our entry into the industry will help ease the burden borne by the existing healthcare system. We hope that one day BRAC Healthcare will become a household name among urban communities in Bangladesh."

BRAC Healthcare plans to expand its services to other parts of the city and across the country with new branches, bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the middle-income population.



The centre at 840 Kazipara, Begum Rokeya Shoroni, Mirpur, Dhaka 1216 is now open to schedule appointments and serve patients, says a press release.



