Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Healthcare Centre opens its first branch

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

BRAC Healthcare Centre opens its first branch

BRAC Healthcare Centre opens its first branch

BRAC Healthcare Limited, a concern of BRAC Enterprises, launched its first healthcare centre at the capital's Kazipara, Mirpur, on Thursday. Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, BRAC Enterprises, inaugurated the centre.

With the launch of the first healthcare centre, BRAC Healthcare has marked its entry into the healthcare industry with a promise to create a quality-driven and patient-centred medical service of the highest ethical standard.

Led by a team of highly qualified and experienced medical professionals, BRAC Healthcare hopes to deliver high-quality medical services and meet the everchanging healthcare needs of people through its six service pillars, which include, Family Physician and Essential Care, Doctor Consultations, Health and Wellness (Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Nutrition), Dental Care, Diagnostics and Pharmacy.

The centre's advanced imaging technology, including X-ray, Ultrasonography (USG), and a fully equipped laboratory promise to deliver timely and accurate test results.

BRAC Healthcare will offer comprehensive dental services including regular check-ups, teeth cleanings, cosmetic fillings, tooth extractions, and more.

The clinic will also have a government-registered model pharmacy allowing access to safe medicines at competitive prices supported by pharmacists to dispense medication to the clients.

Above all, the centre aims to ensure a pleasant, friendly, and respectful environment for its clients who will feel the warmth, empathy, and comfort they feel with their own family members.

Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, BRAC Enterprises, said: "BRAC Healthcare is a social enterprise where the prime objective is to serve people with the care they deserve when seeking medical services. Our vision is to establish a chain of outpatient clinics in urban communities, making it the first point of care in times of medical need. We are offering our services at a competitive price and without compromising the quality, maintaining full transparency.

"We want to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by people. Additionally, our entry into the industry will help ease the burden borne by the existing healthcare system. We hope that one day BRAC Healthcare will become a household name among urban communities in Bangladesh."                                                                                                                                                             
BRAC Healthcare plans to expand its services to other parts of the city and across the country with new branches, bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the middle-income population.

The centre at 840 Kazipara, Begum Rokeya Shoroni, Mirpur, Dhaka 1216 is now open to schedule appointments and serve patients, says a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysian envoy visits PHP factories in Ctg
China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur
Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates
Depreciation adds Tk 60,000cr payment burden for foreign loan borrowers
UK warns over unacceptable risk at payment firms
MBL to disburse BB's green fund
European brand ACC launched in Bangladesh
Linde BD announces Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft