

Shimanto Bank holds Annual Business Confce



Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was the Chief Guests in the programme.



The managers of Branches and Sub-Branches, officials of Head office-Business Division, higher officials from different Divisions and management committee members participated in the Annual Business Conference-2023.



Business achievements of the past year and future business goals and strategies were discussed throughout the day.



The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Shimanto Bank was held at the Head Office recently.Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was the Chief Guests in the programme.The managers of Branches and Sub-Branches, officials of Head office-Business Division, higher officials from different Divisions and management committee members participated in the Annual Business Conference-2023.Business achievements of the past year and future business goals and strategies were discussed throughout the day.