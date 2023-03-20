

Union Bank holds business review meeting



Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Golam Mostafa and Head of BOCD Vice President Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder were present as special guests. Besides, all Sub-Branch in-charges of the bank were present at the conference. A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Sub-Branches' Business Review Meeting 2023 as the chief guest in the Bank Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently, says a press release.In his welcome address, Chowdhury,congratulate to all participantsfor success and advised all to achieve the Business Target 2023 through providing best services.Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Golam Mostafa and Head of BOCD Vice President Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder were present as special guests. Besides, all Sub-Branch in-charges of the bank were present at the conference.