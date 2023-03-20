

Exim Bank holds School Banking Confce in Feni



All scheduled banks of Feni have participated in the conference held at Grand Sultan Convention Hall; where Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank ABM Zahurul Huda was present as the chief guest and Deputy General of Sonali Bank Feni Md. Harun-or-Rashid presided over the conference.



Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank head office Pinaki Ranjan Sarkar, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank Chittogram Md. Abdul Ahad, On behalf of Feni Education Office Kamrun Naher were present as special guests in the conference. On behalf of Lead Bank Additional Managing Director of Exim Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding and Financial Inclusion Division Sanjib Chatterjee and Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank Head Office Roksana Ahmed were also present in the conference.



In the speech of the chief guest, ABM Zahurul Huda urged the students to participate in the development of the country through savings under the banking system.



