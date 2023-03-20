Video
Monday, 20 March, 2023
Business

Gold price rises by record Tk 7,698 to Tk 98,794 a bhori

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

The price of (22 carat) gold rose by record Tk 7, 698 to Tk 98,794 a bhori from Sunday, according to a decision Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) announced on Saturday.

Besides, 21 carat sold at Tk 94,303, 18 carat at Tk 80,832 and traditional method gold sold at Tk 67,301.

Earlier on February 26, BAJUS had reduced the price of gold by Tk 1,166. According to that rate, up to Saturday, 22 carat gold was sold at Tk 91,096.

However, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. Category-wise, the price of 22 carat silver has been fixed at Tk 1,715 per brori. The price of 21 carat is Tk 1,633, 18 carat is Tk 1,400 and the price of traditional silver remains unchanged at Tk 1,050.

As of December 29 last year, the price of gold (22 carats) was Tk 87,247 per bhori. That day Tk 1,166 increased to Tk 88,413. Since then, the price of gold has been increasing continuously.

On January 7, Tk 2,333 increased to Tk 90,746, on January 14, Tk 2,683 increased to a record Tk 93,429. After that, on February 4, the price of gold decreased slightly, but it remained at Tk 90,000.


