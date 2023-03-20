Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 March, 2023, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

One stop sales, service centre opened at BSEC office

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

One stop sales, service centre opened at BSEC office

One stop sales, service centre opened at BSEC office

The One Stop Sales and Service Centre was inaugurated on Sunday at the main office of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) at Kawranbazar in the capital, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BSEC Chairman Md Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan inaugurated the centre. The hot number of the centre is 02-55012574.

BSEC directors and managing directors, officials and employees of other subordinate bodies were present on the occasion.

After the formal inauguration, a special doa and munajat was offered, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, BSEC Chairman said the consumers would be able to buy any product of bodies under BSEC as well as collect information and take various services through this 'One Stop Sales and Service Centre'.

 All products of various institutions under BSEC now came under the same umbrella. Later, he visited the stalls of the service centre.

A discussion meeting was also held at the conference room of BSEC marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu. BSEC directors Md Monirul Islam, Haider Jahan Farash and Badrun Nahar were present, among others, on the occasion.

The release said that efforts are on to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Okinawa Auto Tech Int (Pvt) Ltd of India and Atlas Bangladesh Limited to manufacture and marketing energy-efficient and environment-friendly electric bikes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysian envoy visits PHP factories in Ctg
China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur
Deshbandhu Group starts selling rice, sugar at reduced rates
Depreciation adds Tk 60,000cr payment burden for foreign loan borrowers
UK warns over unacceptable risk at payment firms
MBL to disburse BB's green fund
European brand ACC launched in Bangladesh
Linde BD announces Hardgoods Reseller Conference 2023


Latest News
55 BNP men detained from Banani Club while holding secret meeting
One crushed in Moulvibazar
Bus helper killed in road accident near Azimpur Bus Stand
Global Covid-19 cases cross 682 million
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Case filed against Emad Paribahan over expressway accident
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Credit Suisse says $17 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders
Most Read News
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
Bus falls breaking expressway railing, death toll now 19
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Khaleda's trial begins in Niko graft case
Possibility of heavy rain across country
Ensure stability for country's development: PM to RAB
Gold price raised by record Tk 7,698 per bhori
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery
Body formed to probe Madaripur bus crash
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft