

One stop sales, service centre opened at BSEC office



BSEC Chairman Md Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan inaugurated the centre. The hot number of the centre is 02-55012574.



BSEC directors and managing directors, officials and employees of other subordinate bodies were present on the occasion.



After the formal inauguration, a special doa and munajat was offered, said a press release.



Speaking on the occasion, BSEC Chairman said the consumers would be able to buy any product of bodies under BSEC as well as collect information and take various services through this 'One Stop Sales and Service Centre'.



All products of various institutions under BSEC now came under the same umbrella. Later, he visited the stalls of the service centre.



A discussion meeting was also held at the conference room of BSEC marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu. BSEC directors Md Monirul Islam, Haider Jahan Farash and Badrun Nahar were present, among others, on the occasion.



The release said that efforts are on to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Okinawa Auto Tech Int (Pvt) Ltd of India and Atlas Bangladesh Limited to manufacture and marketing energy-efficient and environment-friendly electric bikes.



