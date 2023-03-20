BCI signs MoU with Bharat Chamber of Commerce

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC), India on Sunday at BCI Boardroom.



The MoU was signed by Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), President, BCI and NG Khaitan, President, BCC signed on behalf of his respective institution. As a result, both sides believe that a new door will be opened in terms of business expansion of the two countries.



As a result of the MoU, the two countries will exchange business information, expand cooperation, India Chamber will set up "Dhaka DEX" in its office and BCI office will have "Kolkata DEX", exchange of information about opportunities to participate in trade fairs, exhibitions and seminars held in Bangladesh and West Bengal. will provide, above all, the two chambers will work for the development of business and investment of the two countries.



The President of India Chamber said: "Bangladesh and India are fast growing economies and densely populated countries. Here the huge consumer class is our strength. We agree with the BCI President and we will start joint ventures on potential sectors including skill development and training, light engineering, agro-based industries. Bharat Chamber wants to organize a business summit in Kolkata next year. Everyone is invited to this summit."



