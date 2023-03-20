Sonali Bank launches its call center

Video
Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sonali Bank Bank Ltd launched Call Center to provide banking services to the clients 24/7. Clients can now easily obtain any information by dialing 16639 for home through any local mobile operator and +8809610016639 from abroad.

Financial institution division secretary of Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah inaugurated the Call Center as chief guest at a function at bank's head office on Wednesday afternoon, says a press release.

Bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presided over the inaugural ceremony while chairman of board of director Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attended as special guest.

Addressing the function Md Afzal Karim said that now after its inception Sonali Bank is providing banking services with top-notch reputation. Inauguration of Call Center is an addition to elevate the service level to another height. He asked all to work dedicatedly to turn this Call Center into a unique one. He expected that obtaining banking services would be more convenient from home and abroad through this Call Center.

Among others, members of board of directors, additional secretary of financial institution division of finance ministry, managing directors of Digicon Technologies Limited and Earth Next Technologies Limited, deputy managing directors, general managers and others executives were present on the occasion.


