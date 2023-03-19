Video
Home Front Page

Patenga Container Terminal likely to go on operation in June

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 18: The Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to go on operation in June by the Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According to PPP authority sources, a concession agreement means that RSGT has been granted the rights to operate and manage the PCT for a certain period of time, likely through a formal bidding process has already been signed. The framework agreement would outline the terms and conditions of the concession, such as the duration of the agreement, the obligations of both parties, and the fees or revenue-sharing arrangements

CPA sources said, the construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers.

The Ministry of Shipping and RSGT signed a framework of mutual cooperation for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Business Summit on March 11.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, RSGT, operator of the largest and busiest terminal facility in Saudi Arabia, was selected by the Ministry of Shipping as the preferred operator for the new $240 million, 445,000 TEU capacity PCT facility at Chattogram.

According to CPA sources, RSGT of Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the operator of PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

Earlier International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank has been appointed as the Transaction Adviser of the project.

The IFC is expected to submit a report on the requirement of equipment. Then the RSGT will procure the necessary equipment and will go for full operation in June likely.

The trial operation of the terminal began since November 15 last with the handling of an Import rice laden ship.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11-metre draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.



