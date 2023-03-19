Mayor Taposh waives holding tax of FFs

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday waived holding tax of freedom fighters.



He announced it at the 'Bir Muktijoddha Sangbar-dhana-2023' hosted by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) at Mahanagar Natyamancha.



He said that he will exercise al his powers as Mayor to waive municipal taxes of valiant freedom fighters.



Sheikh Taposh said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "Has been honouring freedom fighters."



He said that the Prime Minister provided residential accommodation to the freedom fighters.



"To speed up the efforts of the Prime Minister, I will waive the holding tax of all the residences and houses of valiant freedom fighters who live in Dhaka South City," said Taposh. "I am saying this as the son of a freedom fighter, I shall exercise the legal powers of the Mayor to waive municipal taxes of freedom fighters," he added.



Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu was present as the chief guest at the reception accorded to 1,246 valiant freedom fighters and the members of martyrs, who live in Dhaka South City.



Speaking as the chief guest Amir Hossain Amu said, "For the sake of Bangladesh, for the sake of the people of the country, the valiant freedom fighters will jump for Sheikh Hasina in the next general election as well."



He said, "18 crore people have food security in the country today because Sheikh Hasina is alive. Because Bangladesh stood up when the whole world was under threat of Covid-19. She was able to provide vaccines to millions of people in the country free of cost, recession gripped the world.

