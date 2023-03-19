Malaysia postpones taking foreign workers, saying quota filled 





The government of Malaysia has postponed the quota application and approval of foreign workers recruitment for indefinite period until a date to be announced later claiming that the quota for hiring foreign workers from all source countries has already filled up.



However, decision to postpone hiring foreign workers will not affect the recruitment of Bangladeshi migrants already in progress.



According to the recruiting agency and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry sources, Malaysia has already approved work permits for three lakh workers for Bangladesh out of a quota of nine lakh for foreign workers to be hired to the country.



Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury on Saturday told this correspondent that they have heard about such a move of the Malaysian government from various reliable sources. However, they haven't yet got any official letter.



"We have heard that Malaysia postponed the quota application and approval of foreign workers as their quota for hiring workers has already filled up. Until further notice, the process will remain suspended," he said, adding, "It is a regular process of the Malaysia. After completing the previous quota, they will again seek applications from migrant workers. This is why they have postponed the process."



On Saturday, Malaysian Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar, in a statement, said that the decision was made after the ministry approved a total of 995,396 employment quotas for foreign workers from various sectors as of March 14. The approval of the foreign worker quota so far is expected to be able to meet the needs of foreign labour by industries, including in critical sectors.



Till February, Bangladesh sent 1.04 lakh workers to Malaysia since last August as the market resumed after four years.

