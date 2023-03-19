

Tigers post record victory riding on Hridoy's majestic debut



Ireland won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Host's skipper Tamim Iqbal departed cheaply on three while Liton Das (26) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) got starts but failed to capitalize as Bangladesh landed in trouble losing three wickets to post 81 runs on the board in a flat batting track.



However, the 135-run steady 4th wicket partnership between Shakib and Hridoy not only pulled Bangladesh from the disaster but also guided them to a record total. Shakib missed his 10th ODI ton for seven runs. One of the best all-rounders of the game ever born took 89 balls and hit nine boundaries in his 105 strike-rated innings.



Hridoy, the most phenomenal cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team, made T20i debut last week against England, was awarded the ODI cap this time, who also had fallen a victim of nervous nineties. The young gun was eight short of a ton.



Hridoy's brilliant 92 run's innings off 85 balls was articulated by eight rope kissing shots who sent the ball out of the park for couple of occasions.



Mr Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim came to bat at six and was even furious who hammered guest's bowlers to brisk up 44 runs off 26 balls only hitting three boundaries and as many over boundaries. Besides, Yasir Ali Rabbi scored 17 runs, Taskin Ahmed 11 and Nasum Ahmed remained unbeaten scoring as many as Taskin.



Bangladesh thereby, posted mammoth 338 run's total for eight wickets from stipulated 50 overs. This is the highest ODI total for Bangladesh. Their previous highest ODI total was 333 for eight against Australia in 2019.



Graham Hume, the most successful Irish bowler, hauled four wickets for 60 runs while Mark Adair, Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher took one wicket each.



Chasing enormous 339-run target, Ireland got a mediocre start from the openers as Stephen Doheny (34) and Paul Stirling (22) added 60 runs together. But soon after the departure of the openers, Irish batting line-up tumbled and were bowled out for 155 runs sustaining 30.5 overs. George Dockrell's 45 off 47 was the lone mentionable Ireland score.



Bangladesh thereby, sealed 183-run massive victory, which is the largest win for the Tigers by runs. Their earlier biggest victory was by 169 runs in 2020 against Zimbabwe.



Speedster Ebadot Hossain notched four wickets for 42 runs while Nasum Ahmed picket three, Taskin Ahmed took two and Shakib got the rest.



Hridoy was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock on debut.



The two sides will lock horns again tomorrow for the 2nd match of the series at the same venue.

