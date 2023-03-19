Video
Benazir distances himself from Arav

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent


Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police, has said he does not know Sohag Molla aka Rabiul Islam, a murder suspect, who with the alias Arav Khan has triggered a controversy by opening a jewellery shop in Dubai.

Amid discussions on social media on Benazir's alleged links to Arav, the former police chief took to Facebook on Saturday.
"Dear countrymen, I would like to fully assure you that I don't know any person by the name of Arav aka Rabiul alias Hridoy. I don't have any acquaintances with him," Benazir wrote.

Arav's alleged involvement in the 2018 murder of police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan came to the fore recently after several celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, travelled to the United Arab Emirates to attend the inauguration of Arav Jewellers.

As the controversy dogged the rise of Arav, some pointed the finger at Benazir. "I spent my entire law-enforcement career fighting murderers, terrorists, drug dealers, counterfeiters, smugglers and criminals, not making them friends," Benazir writes.

Benazir headed the police from April 2020 to September 2022. He had also worked as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion.

According to the Detective Branch of police, the real name of the owner of Arav Jewellers is Rabiul Islam. His village home is in Kotalipara of Gopalganj. He is known as Shohag Molla, Ridoy Sheikh and Apan. Police Inspector Mamun Emran Khan was murdered on July 7 in 2018. Being accused in the murder, he fled the country.

DB said Rabiul Islam fled to India after being accused of killing Imran Khan, inspector of police's special branch (SB) in 2018. He got married there and managed an Indian passport using a fake identity. From there he went to Dubai. Now he is a renowned gold trader in the UAE.


